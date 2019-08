A Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the capital, has granted an interim order restraining the All Progressives Congress from adopting direct primary for the rescheduled August 31 governorship primary.

Justice E. G. Omukoro granted the order upon hearing a motion ex-parte, according to a report by PUNCH.

The applicants are Japan Christopher, Evinson Oyindeyinfa, Oddu Ovinmiebi and Obiriki Isaiah.

They had sued for themselves and also on behalf of concerned members of APC in Bayelsa.