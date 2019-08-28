EFCC Arrests Lawyers Over N20m Fraud

The pastor, Adetunji Adedoyin, was duped when the suspects – Salman Rafiu, Sulyman Abaya and Saka Hammed – obtained a court order fraudulently and sold his property without his permission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ilorin, Kwara State, has arrested three lawyers allegedly involved in defrauding a pastor of his property worth N20m.

According to The Nation, Adedoyin claimed that the lawyers never gave him the chance to defend himself in the legal proceedings they instituted against him.

He said, “I was informed that I was served summons all through the court proceedings whereas it was Salman who picked and arranged his colleagues, Abaya Sulyman and Saka Hammed, to stand for me and these lawyers forged my signature on some documents purporting to consent in court to the sale of my hostel.

“The truth of the matter is, I never set my eyes on these people prior to or during the court proceedings, neither did I participate directly or indirectly in the proceedings. I also was not aware of the proceedings from the beginning to the end.

“Earlier in 2016, after seeking advice on what to do, I engaged a lawyer, Victor Okojie, in Ilorin to pursue justice for me because all attempts I made failed.

“Okojie later linked me up with the buyer Na’ Allah and the buyer’s lawyer, Ayodele Olarewaju, felt my pain and explained that he had spent about N12.5m for the acquisition of my property.

“He said he was willing to release it only if I can pay back the money.

“The hostel was taken over again in March 2019 by the alleged buyer through his lawyer on the grounds that I have not paid the outstanding balance.”

However, a source in the EFCC said other people involved in the fraudulent act will be arrested.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

