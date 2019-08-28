El-Zakzaky Wants To Turn Nigeria Into Islamic State, Nigerian Government Alleges

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

The Nigerian Government has accused leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, of planning to turn Nigeria into an Islamic country.

The government made the claim in a counter-affidavit deposed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Enyinnaya Adiogu, in Abuja.

The court document also stated that the IMN members do not recognise the authority of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The affidavit reads, “That from history and facts available, the Islamic Movement IN Nigeria founded by El-Zakzaky has its sole aim of creating an Islamic state.

“That Sheik El-Zakzaky was heavily influenced by the Iranian revolution, which saw Ayatollah Khomeini take power in 1979 after the overthrow of the Shah in a popular uprising. 

“Khomeini remains the Islamic Movement in Nigeria’s main inspiration.

“That members of IMN first pledge allegiance to Khomeini at their gatherings, and then to their local leader, Sheikh Zakzaky.

“The IMN views itself as a government, and Sheikh Zakzaky as the only legitimate source of authority in Nigeria and it does not recognise the authority of the Nigerian Government, and views its leaders both Muslims and Christians as corrupt and ungodly.

“That till date, Sheikh El-Zakzaky enjoys the support of Iran in all the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, including the agenda to make Nigeria an Islamic state.”

IMN is challenging its proscription by a court in July – a development that led to massive protests and clash between members and security agencies.

SaharaReporters, New York

