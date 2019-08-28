Exposed: How LGA Director In Jos Threatened Man To Withdraw Daughter’s Sexual Assault Case

“The director told me not to take the matter to the police because the security guard is a civil servant while I am a temporary staff.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

Tyopev Matthias, Plateau State Police PRO

Chai Jock, a junior staff of Jos South Local Government, has cried out over an attempt by the Director of Finance and Supply of the council stop him from seeking justice in a matter of sexual abuse by a permanent staff against his four-year-old daughter, Miracle.

Jock, who spoke to Sahara Reporters on Wednesday, said his daughter was allegedly sexually abused on Friday evening by one Dauda, a security guard with the local government.

Narrating events of that fateful day, Jock said, “On Friday evening around 4:54 pm, my director from work called me to come to the quarters.

“When I got there, I saw the security guard of the complex kneeling and pleading with him for the matter to be settled.

“This was after he had put his penis into my daughter’s mouth and asked her to lick it.

“He went to meet with the director who is in charge of finance and supply in the local government, one Mr Joshua, to prevail on me to drop the case.

"The director told me not to take the matter to the police because the security guard is a civil servant while I am a temporary staff.

“I went ahead to report the matter to the police but instead of getting justice, Joshua and the policemen accused me of falsehood and threatened to sue me to court.

“They kept threatening me to withdraw the case and I went ahead to withdraw the case for fear of my safety.

“On Monday, I went to the local government for us to settle the matter as agreed but didn’t see them.

“I went there on Tuesday also but none of them picked my calls.

“I took my daughter to the hospital for tests but they said they would not conduct it except I bring a police report.

“I am pleading on well-meaning Nigerians to come to my aid and ensure that I get justice for my daughter who was sexually molested.”

When Sahara Reporters contacted the Public Relations Officer for Plateau State Police Command, Mathias Tyopev, he promised to look into the matter.

He said, “They have no right to do that. I will call the Divisional Police Officer of that area and ensure that the case goes to court.”

SaharaReporters, New York

