FEC Meeting Fails To Hold Following Buhari’s Absence

Buhari is currently in Yokohama, Japan, attending the Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

The Federal Executive Council failed to meet on Wednesday at Aso Rock following the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari in the country.

The meeting would have been the first for the FEC since new ministers were appointed by the President last week.

The summit, which officially opened this morning, will run till August 30, however, the President is not expected back in Nigeria until the next day – August 31.

Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who is in the country at the moment, later presided over a meeting with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies dealing where issues surrounding the economy and government finances were discussed.

SaharaReporters, New York

