Flood Destroys 300 Houses In Buhari's Hometown

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

At least 300 houses were destroyed by flood in Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State. 

The News Agency of Nigeria said some of the houses were brought down while water submerged several others.

Affected Residents had since fled the town while some were seen trying to rescue some of their items.

The flood was said to have been occasioned by several days of rainfall with the mass of still water bringing down some houses on Wednesday.

A source blamed the incessant flood on the lack of drainage system in Daura and urged the local, state and federal governments to “do something urgently to check the trend”.

Acting Chairman of Daura Local Government Area, Abba Mato, who spoke on the disaster, described this year’s flood as “one of the worst ever witnessed in the area”.

He listed areas worst hit to include Kusugu, Sabongari, Sarkin Yara and Mazoji.

Mato said the floods affected houses, shops and farmlands, adding that most of the affected buildings were erected on flood-prone areas.

SaharaReporters, New York

