Housewife In Court For Assaulting Another Woman In Kaduna

A 37-year-old housewife, Esther, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly beating her neighbour.

Esther, who resides at Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna State, is standing trial for alleged assault, intentional insult and intimidation.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant assaulted her co-tenant, Mary, by beating her after an argument.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 240, 399 and 397of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.

The prosecutor, Sunday Baba, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on August 25 at her residence.

He said that Mary reported the matter at the Ungwan Rimi Police Station, Kaduna State, on the same date.

Baba said that the complainant was saved by neighbours while the case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs Hajara Dauda, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the matter until September 9 for hearing, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.