Housewife In Court For Assaulting Another Woman In Kaduna

The Magistrate, Mrs Hajara Dauda, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

A 37-year-old housewife, Esther, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly beating her neighbour.

Esther, who resides at Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna State, is standing trial for alleged assault, intentional insult and intimidation.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant assaulted her co-tenant, Mary, by beating her after an argument.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 240, 399 and 397of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.

The prosecutor, Sunday Baba, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on August 25 at her residence.

He said that Mary reported the matter at the Ungwan Rimi Police Station, Kaduna State, on the same date.

Baba said that the complainant was saved by neighbours while the case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs Hajara Dauda, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the matter until September 9 for hearing, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stands Down Hearing of Sowore's Motion For One Hour
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME I Was Assaulted By Policemen For Refusing Them Sex –Brutalised FUTA Student
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI Indictment: Nigerian Embassy In US Breaks Silence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari Violates Rule Of Law, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu Justify Violations -Legal Expert, Jiti Ogunye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption $314, 000, N373m Recovered By EFCC, FBI From Internet Scammers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International OAU Graduate Named Surgeon-In-Chief Of Top US Hospital
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Twitter Users Hail Adesina’s Outing At G7 Summit
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stands Down Hearing of Sowore's Motion For One Hour
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME I Was Assaulted By Policemen For Refusing Them Sex –Brutalised FUTA Student
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Naïve, Willing To Sacrifice His People For Personal Ambition -Mailafia
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption FBI Indictment: Nigerian Embassy In US Breaks Silence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari Violates Rule Of Law, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu Justify Violations -Legal Expert, Jiti Ogunye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption $314, 000, N373m Recovered By EFCC, FBI From Internet Scammers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari Fires Christian Pilgrims Boss, Ujah
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Real Reasons We're Investigating Winifred Oyo-Ita – EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad