ICPC To Prosecute Disability Advocate Over N1.7bn Fraud

The ICPC said Abdul-Rauf is currently under arrest by the commission for alleged involvement in multiple corrupt acts, including bribery, breach of trust, criminal misappropriation and other frauds running into hundreds of millions of naira.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has asked a Senior Magistrate Court in Abuja to grant an order for the remand of the National Coordinator, Federal Civil Service Staff with Disabilities Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Iliasu Abdul-Rauf, in prison custody over his alleged involvement in N1.7BN fraud.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency also accused Abdul-Rauf of abducting 14 females between the ages of 11 and 33 years at his residence during a search by operatives of the commission.

Abdul-Rauf is currently on the wanted list published on the website of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission demanding for information concerning HIS whereabouts.

He was accused of allegedly collecting N1.7BN under the guise of awarding contracts for the establishment of rehabilitation centres in the states of the Federation.

The agency said he allegedly used his position to scam contractors into donating cash and items such as wheelchairs, crutches for persons living with disabilities.

The statement added, “The ICPC hereby uses this opportunity to urge contractors and businessmen to always verify the genuineness and authenticity of contracts offered or proposed to them with relevant government agencies in order not to fall victim of fraudsters like Abdul-Rauf.”

SaharaReporters, New York

