Nigerian Christians, Muslims Hold Summit Thursday With Sultan, CAN President Taking Lead

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for

Islamic Affair (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and the

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson

Olasupo Ayokunle, will on Thursday in Abuja lead others on a one-day

youth summit on peace-building in Nigeria.



Co-conveners of the summit, Barrister Tahir Umar Tahir and Ambassador

Simion A. Dolly, disclosed on Tuesday in Abuja that the two leaders

and others had confirmed their participation and that it was part of

measures to address some recent developments in the country.



The event, National Muslim and Christian Youth Summit, has the theme:

'Towards Peaceful and Harmonious Nigeria: The Role of Christian and

Muslim Youths' is jointly organised by Community and Youth Development

(CYD) and Christian Youth for Peace and Development Initiative

(CYPDI).