Nigerian Christians, Muslims Hold Summit Thursday With Sultan, CAN President Taking Lead

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for
Islamic Affair (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and the
President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson
Olasupo Ayokunle, will on Thursday in Abuja lead others on a one-day
youth summit on peace-building in Nigeria.
Co-conveners of the summit, Barrister Tahir Umar Tahir and Ambassador
Simion A. Dolly, disclosed on Tuesday in Abuja that the two leaders
and others had confirmed their participation and that it was part of
measures to address some recent developments in the country.
The event, National Muslim and Christian Youth Summit, has the theme:
'Towards Peaceful and Harmonious Nigeria: The Role of Christian and
Muslim Youths' is jointly organised by Community and Youth Development
(CYD) and Christian Youth for Peace and Development Initiative
(CYPDI).