Nigerian Held In India For Overstaying With Fake Passport

Ibe, 35, was initially deported from India in 2015 for overstaying, forcing the immigration in that country to place him on a watch list.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

 

A Nigerian, Ndukwe Ibe, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in India for entering the country allegedly with a fake passport and overstaying.

Ibe, 35, was initially deported from India in 2015 for overstaying, forcing the immigration in that country to place him on a watch list.

However, on August 2, he arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to take a flight to Turkey.

His passport identified him as Kouame Aristide, an Ivory Coast citizen, but upon careful examination, immigration officials found the passport to be fake and that his real name was Ibe.

Police said he had visited India thrice using the fake passport he procured from Ivory Coast.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Remember Road That Leads Home', Ambassador Tells Liberians In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Nigerian Brothers In India For Surgery Robbed Of $1,800 By Locals Posing As Policemen
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Dangote Truck Collides With BRT Bus In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Libya Returnees: Another Batch Of 153 Stranded Nigerians Arrived Nigeria Today, Says NEMA
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos To Foot Medical Bills Of Ikorodu Accident Victims
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International OAU Graduate Named Surgeon-In-Chief Of Top US Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N7.2bn Fraud: I gave N500m To PDP, N100m To Obasanjo In 1998, Says Kalu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel US Retaliates Against Nigeria In Visa Battle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Twitter Users Hail Adesina’s Outing At G7 Summit
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stands Down Hearing of Sowore's Motion For One Hour
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI List: N223m Traced To Account Of Ekiti Internet Scammer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME I Was Assaulted By Policemen For Refusing Them Sex –Brutalised FUTA Student
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari Violates Rule Of Law, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu Justify Violations -Legal Expert, Jiti Ogunye
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Naïve, Willing To Sacrifice His People For Personal Ambition -Mailafia
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International Nigerian Government Buckles, Slashes Visa Fees For US Citizens
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics $9bn Assets Seizure: Ozekhome Cautions Nigerian Government Over Payment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Accost Doctor, Force Him To Pay Bribe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad