Nigerian Held In India For Overstaying With Fake Passport

A Nigerian, Ndukwe Ibe, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in India for entering the country allegedly with a fake passport and overstaying.

Ibe, 35, was initially deported from India in 2015 for overstaying, forcing the immigration in that country to place him on a watch list.

However, on August 2, he arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to take a flight to Turkey.

His passport identified him as Kouame Aristide, an Ivory Coast citizen, but upon careful examination, immigration officials found the passport to be fake and that his real name was Ibe.

Police said he had visited India thrice using the fake passport he procured from Ivory Coast.