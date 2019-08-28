'Remember Road That Leads Home', Ambassador Tells Liberians In Nigeria



Al-Hassan Conteh, Liberia’s ambassador to Nigeria has cautioned

Liberians living in the country to “remember the road that leads

(them) home".



This was disclosed in a statement released by the Liberian Embassy in

Nigeria following the Fourth Annual National Convention of the

Organization of Liberian Communities in Nigeria (OLICON) to celebrate

Liberia’s 172nd independence and Flag Day.



He said: “So, I am drawing my message from that popular song of the

South African singer, Master KG and vocal powerhouse Zanda Zakuza,

that says, ‘Remember the road that leads you home’.”



Conteh also briefed scores of Liberians about current developments

back home under the leadership of President George Weah.



The ambassador added: “Such include President Weah’s administration’s

efforts in consolidating the peace and stability such that a new

generation of children are growing up without hearing the sound of

guns



“I commend you, Liberians in Nigeria, for being law-abiding. The

embassy has not received a single case of any Liberian violating the

laws of Nigeria. I advise you to remain law-abiding and not to forget

to contribute positively to Liberia, your homeland.”

