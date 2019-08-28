'Remember Road That Leads Home', Ambassador Tells Liberians In Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019


Al-Hassan Conteh, Liberia’s ambassador to Nigeria has cautioned
Liberians living in the country to “remember the road that leads
(them) home".

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Liberian Embassy in
Nigeria following the Fourth Annual National Convention of the
Organization of Liberian Communities in Nigeria (OLICON) to celebrate
Liberia’s 172nd independence and Flag Day.

He said: “So, I am drawing my message from that popular song of the
South African singer, Master KG and vocal powerhouse Zanda Zakuza,
that says, ‘Remember the road that leads you home’.”

Conteh also briefed scores of Liberians about current developments
back home under the leadership of President George Weah.

The ambassador added: “Such include President Weah’s administration’s
efforts in consolidating the peace and stability such that a new
generation of children are growing up without hearing the sound of
guns

“I commend you, Liberians in Nigeria, for being law-abiding. The
embassy has not received a single case of any Liberian violating the
laws of Nigeria. I advise you to remain law-abiding and not to forget
to contribute positively to Liberia, your homeland.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

