RevolutionNow: Calls For Improved Governance By Young People Genuine, Says Cleric

The clamour for improved governance and quality of life in Nigeria by young people in the country has been described as genuine and worthy of attention.

Making the statement in Lagos at a briefing with journalists on the state of the nation, Founder of Rock of Ages Cherubim and Seraph Church, Dublin, Republic of Ireland, Prophetess Oluyinka Olushoto-Aderanti, said that it was time for leaders in the country to listen to the yearnings of young people and fix Nigeria.

Leading many young people across Nigeria, pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, had inspired a wave of voices calling for a new dawn in the country through his RevolutionNowmovement.

Despite his arrest on August 3, 2019 by operatives of the Department of State Services in Lagos, dozens of Nigerians especially young people still poured out to the streets on August 5 to express their displeasure over poor leadership in the country.

Describing the situation as healthy for Nigeria’s democracy, Olushoto-Aderanti, whose religious movement plans to offer free medical checks to old people on October 3 at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, said, “Young people own this country and their voices must be heard.

“As stakeholders in this country, they have a right to call for improvement in governance. Their calls for a new Nigeria are genuine.

“As a religious organisation, we will continue to pray for peace and development in this country.

“As our contribution to societal development, we will offer free medical services to old people on October 3 in Lagos where we would also be recognising all those who have helped Nigeria to be a great country.

“God has great plans for Nigeria and it is young people He is going to use to transform this country to a society we all can be proud of.”