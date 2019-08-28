Sister-in-law To Delta Governor Kidnapped

An eyewitness said, “They shot sporadically into the air to scare away people. Out of fear, the lady, who was ordered to come out of her vehicle, jumped into their waiting vehicle.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2019

Elizabeth, younger sister to the wife of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has been kidnapped in Asaba, the state capital.

The lady was allegedly accosted by some armed men near Government House on Monday night before being whisked away in vehicle, a report by PUNCH said.

The victim was said to be driving a black-coloured Sports Utility Vehicle when she was abducted.

According to a source at the Government House in Asaba, the incident has thrown the number one family in the state into panic.

Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Adeyinka Adeleke, denied knowledge of the incident when contacted.

