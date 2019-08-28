We'll Address Killings Of Nigerians, South African President Assures Buhari

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari (R) at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has said his government will address the killings of Nigerians in his country.

He made the promise to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the ongoing Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development in Yokohama, Japan.

He said he was very upset about the killings of Nigerians in South Africa, adding that the country's criminal justice system was looking to proffer lasting solutions.

He said, “On the issue of Nigerians who are dying in South Africa, we feel very upset about that.

“Obviously, our criminal justice system is working on it. We don’t support killings.

“Nobody should ever be killed but it’s also good to use this opportunity in Japan to renew the bond between us.

“We know we have to play key roles in the overall development of the continent.”