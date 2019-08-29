African Games: Falconets Beat Cameroon to Win Football Gold

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

 

Nigeria’s U-20 team female football team, Falconets, emerged champions of the women’s soccer event of the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday, after defeating Cameroon 3-2 on penalties.

The keenly-contested game ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time at the Stade Boubker Aamar outside Rabat.

Falconets are one of only four teams to have featured in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since inception 17 years ago.

The victory was the first gold for the Falconets at the African Games in 12 years, having not qualified for the 10th edition in Mozambique in 2011, and finishing outside the medals’ range in Brazzaville four years ago.

