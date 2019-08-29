Ghana Seeks To Extradite Nigerian Kidnap Suspect

Ghana Police Head

China Nnodim, a Nigerian, faces extradition to Ghana over investigations by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service in order to face charges of suspected kidnapping.

A collaboration between the Ghana Interpol and its Nigerian counterpart led to the arrest of Nnodim in Nigeria on August 2.

However, he cannot be taken to Ghana until the process for his extradition has been completed.

Two others, Samuel Udoetuk-Willis and John Oji, both Nigerians, have also been arrested in connection with the case.

Udoetuk-Willis, who lived in Sekondi-Takoradi in Ghana, was the first to be arrested, and upon police interrogation and investigation, Oji was picked up in Togo.

Operatives of National Agency for the Prohibition in Trafficking of Persons confirmed the arrest.

Nnodim is believed to be part of a cross-border criminal gang whose activities include kidnapping and have been under security watch of the governments of Nigeria and Ghana.

An official of NAPTIP, Victoria Ijampy, in a statement on behalf of the Head, Press and Public Relations of the organisation, said, “Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition in Trafficking of Persons have arrested one Chika Nnodim for alleged involvement in the kidnap of three Ghanaian girls from Ghana to Nigeria.

“The suspect has also been handed over to the office of the Inspector-General of Police for further investigation.

“The suspect, who is believed to be part of a cross-border criminal gang and have been under security watch of the governments of Nigeria and Ghana, was nabbed by NAPTIP officials after a very painstaking investigation at various locations within Nigeria and Ghana.

“He and two other Nigerians, Udoetuk-Willis and Oji, were alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of three Ghanaian girls aged between 15 and 21 years.

“The case was reported to the agency by the Ghana High Commission in Abuja in April 2019.

“The agency collaborated with relevant law enforcement agencies within Nigeria and Ghana in the investigation and made the arrests.”