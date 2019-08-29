IPOB Will Fizzle Out With Igbo President in 2023, Ohaneze Youth Council Says

President-General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has said that the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction will cause the Indigenous People of Biafra to ‘fizzle out like a vapour’.

He made the statement while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Thursday according to a report by PUNCH.

He said, “With the realisation of Igbo presidency in 2023, Igbo will be happier in Nigeria and activities of IPOB will fizzle out like a vapour.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has already commenced consultation with Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum, and Coalition of Northern Groups with the intention to seal the bond that has been existing between them as old allies since 1960.”