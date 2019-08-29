IPOB Will Fizzle Out With Igbo President in 2023, Ohaneze Youth Council Says

“With the realisation of Igbo presidency in 2023, Igbo will be happier in Nigeria and activities of IPOB will fizzle out like a vapour."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

 

President-General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has said that the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction will cause the Indigenous People of Biafra to ‘fizzle out like a vapour’.

He made the statement while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Thursday according to a report by PUNCH.

He said, “With the realisation of Igbo presidency in 2023, Igbo will be happier in Nigeria and activities of IPOB will fizzle out like a vapour.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has already commenced consultation with Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum, and Coalition of Northern Groups with the intention to seal the bond that has been existing between them as old allies since 1960.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Has 3 Types Of Herdsmen, Says Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics We’re In Trouble, Galadima Says As He Accuses Buhari Of ‘Caging’ Judiciary, NASS
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Obaseki To Aggrieved APC Members: 'We're Sorry'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Taking Nigeria Off World's Powerful Table –Moghalu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Tribunal Affirms Abbo's Election As Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Has 3 Types Of Herdsmen, Says Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI List: N223m Traced To Account Of Ekiti Internet Scammer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We’re In Trouble, Galadima Says As He Accuses Buhari Of ‘Caging’ Judiciary, NASS
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Twitter Freezes Vocal Buhari's Critic Aisha Yesufu, BBOG Co-founder's Account
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Obaseki To Aggrieved APC Members: 'We're Sorry'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Bolt Driver Narrates Encounter With Armed Robbers In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Discharges Ex-President Jonathan's Aide Accused Of N1.6bn Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Conspires With Former Father-In-Law, Brother-In-Law To Kill Husband In Attempt To Return To EX
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Taking Nigeria Off World's Powerful Table –Moghalu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Internet Update: Twitter Apologises, Unblocks Aisha Yesufu’s Account
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad