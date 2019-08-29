Like Lukaku, Sanchez joins Inter Milan From Man United

Sanchez, 30, has endured a miserable time in Manchester since joining the Red Devils in January 2018 as reportedly the highest paid player in the English Premier League.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 29, 2019

 

Alexis Sanchez joined Italian giants, Inter Milan, on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United, on Thursday.

The Chilean scored just five goals in 45 appearances for United and has not featured so far this season.

“Alexis Sanchez is officially an Inter player. The Chilean has joined the Nerazzurri from Manchester United on a loan deal that will last until 30 June 2020,” Inter said in a statement.

Sanchez will join forces with former United teammate, Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Italy in a $73m deal earlier this month.

United have cut their losses on the former Barcelona and Arsenal star, but are still reportedly set to pay a large chunk of Sanchez’s £400,000 a week wages after his form and fitness deserted him over the past two seasons.

SaharaReporters, New York

