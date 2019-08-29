Nigeria Needs State Police To Fight Crime As US -Wike

To reduce the rising level of insecurity in Nigeria, there is a need to have state police, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says.

He stated this on Wednesday while receiving the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Callamard Agnes, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “We believe that there should be state police for us to effectively fight crime in the country. Our system is fashioned towards the United States which has federal, state and local police. Each of them has its responsibilities.

“In the present situation, if a crime is committed, the commissioner of police will first report to the Inspector General of Police, before taking any action.

“We established the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency which would have helped the security agencies with information. But it was politicized by the federal government when they sent the Nigerian Army to ensure that it did not come to fruition. If the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency was allowed, probably we would have solved part of the security problems."

