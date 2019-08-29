Obaseki To Aggrieved APC Members: 'We're Sorry'

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has apologized to the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants in the party’s 2019 primary elections.

Speaking with the aspirants at the Government House in Benin, Obaseki said the meeting was in line with the recommendation of the Theophilus Okoh Committee set up to reconcile aggrieved members of the APC.

The governor said: “After reading the Okoh Committee report and watching videos, I really appreciate you all and say we are truly sorry for what you may have gone through during the 2019 primarily election.

“Out of the primaries arose almost 20 court cases of those that claimed they were deprived of the opportunities to contest.

“To build trust, confidence and demonstrate that we truly want to reconcile the aggrieved members of our party, within a week of receiving the Okoh Committee report, we have to call a meeting to talk to our aggrieved members."

