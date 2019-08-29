Sowore's Detention, Grave Danger For Nigeria’s Democracy, Says Apoi Monarch

Oba Sunday Amuseghan, the Kalasewe of Apoiland in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, has condemned the continued detention of pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services.

Amuseghan, who said the arrest of Sowore is an abuse of the right to freedom, added that Nigeria is gradually going back to the dark days when dissenting voices were silenced by the authorities for speaking the truth.

The monarch called for the immediate and unconditional release of Sowore by the government because according to him, keeping him further poses a grave danger for Nigeria’s democracy.

Amuseghan spoke to Sahara Reporters on Wednesday through his spokesperson, Eunice Dabo.

The monarch said, “This is democracy, not military regime where people are cowed and jailed over issues relating to their welfare.

“Sowore is an activist, and he was part of the struggle for this democracy. Therefore, he is entitled to express his feelings and that of Nigerians in a democratic setting.

“So, it is the right of the people to gather and demonstrate on the street provided the protest was peaceful and violent-free and it also represented the feelings of entire Nigerians.”

Speaking further, the traditional ruler said that Sowore, being a worthy son of Apoi land, could not have initiated or planned to topple President Muhammadu Buhari's government by calling for mass protest.

Sowore was arrested in the early hours of August 3, 2019 by the DSS for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets on August 5 and express their displeasure of poor governance in the country.

Despite growing calls for his release, the government has continued to hold on to him.