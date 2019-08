Head of the North East zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Michael Wetkas, on Thursday said that three per cent of his men are corrupt.

Wetkas was speaking in Gombe State, at a gathering with members of the public and civil society organisations, according to a report by PUNCH.

He said, “There are about three per cent of our men that are corrupt. We are not happy seeing people go to jail. But that is what we have signed to do.”