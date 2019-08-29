Travel Agent Arraigned Over N9.7m Fraud

A Magistrate Court in Lagos on Thursday arraigned a travel agent, Adedoyin Abudu, 39, who was alleged to have defrauded his clients of N9.7m under the guise of securing traveling tickets for him.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, prosecutor of the case, Insp. Ben Ekundayo, said the offence was committed by the defendant between June and August in Lagos Island.

He disclosed that his victims were one Mr Olayinka Olajuwon and the people introduced to him by Olajuwon. Ekundayo said the agreement between the victims and suspect was to help them secure travel tickets to the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates, which he failed to do.

He said “The defendant, who was referred to the complainant, said he was a travel agent and was paid to book travelling tickets for the complainant and his friends to UK and Dubai.

“The defendant, however, converted the money to his personal use.”

Ekundayo said that the offences contravened Sections 314 (1)(a) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2005. Section 314 (1)(a) carries 15 years imprisonment for fraud, while section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for theft.

However, the Magistrate, Mrs A. M. Olumide-Fusika, granted Abudu a N2m bail with two sureties in like sum. She then adjourned the case until September 2, 2019.