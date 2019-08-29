We’re In Trouble, Galadima Says As He Accuses Buhari Of ‘Caging’ Judiciary, NASS

A former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Buba Galadima, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of controlling the judiciary and ‘owning’ the National Assembly.

He made the statement during a programme on Channels Television.

Galadima said it is a well known fact that some of Buhari’s friends visit some judges to sway court cases in their favour.

Galadima faulted Buhari for not signing the Electoral Amendment Bill despite being passed by the National Assembly weeks before the 2019 general election.

He alleged that the refusal to append his signature was a deliberate ploy by the Presidency to rig the poll, a situation that led to a face-off between the executive and legislature.

He said, “This government is intimidating the judiciary. You have heard in the social and print media of certain friends of this government visiting judges, trying to mould their opinion on the cases before them.

“We have the head of a government who believes that he will first accuse you and it will be your duty to prove yourself innocent.

“There is no place, no country in the world where you are accused and you prove yourself innocent.

“The President has consistently stood on this promise and now that he has the complete judiciary under his armpit and the National Assembly inside his pocket, we Nigerians are in trouble.”