25,000 IDPs Return To Their Communities In Zamfara

At least 25,000 persons displaced by banditry in Zamfara have so far returned to their villages and towns following efforts by the state governor, Bello Matawalle.

Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Sanusi Kwatarkwashi, the made the disclosure in Gusau, the capital, on Friday.

Kwatarkwashi said that the state recorded 37,000 internally displaced persons in the heat of the banditry, adding that the returnees had gone back to their normal business of farming, animal rearing and other activities.

According to him, the remaining 12, 000 IDPs were in Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and some parts of Niger Republic.

He said, “I believe all IDPs in the host communities want to go back to their homes rather than to continue to stay with friends or relatives.”







