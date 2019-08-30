Access Bank Accuses Banker Of Stealing N11 Million

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2019

 

A 34-year-old banker, Ramon Rilwon-Olayiwola, yesterday appeared at a Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N11 million from bank customers’ accounts.

Rilwon-Olayiwola is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Edet Okoi told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 22, at about 7:20 pm, at Access Bank head office in Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant, an employee of Access Bank Plc while working at the bank’s Contact Centre Executive Unit, used his position to fraudulently access customers’ details and withdrew money from their accounts, TheNation reports.

Okoi alleged that the defendant withdrew N11 million from customers’ accounts.

“The defendant conspired with some other employees to change some customers’ details on the system and made unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts without the customers’ consent.

“During an internal investigation, which the bank carried out, the CCTV footage showed that it was only the defendant that used the system for accessing customers’ details on the said date,” he said.

Rilwon-Olayiwola, however, pleaded not guilty.
Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias granted the defendant N5 million bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until September 29.

