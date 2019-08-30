EFCC Arrests 20 Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Imo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Enugu zonal office, have arrested 20 suspected Internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Imo State.

Operatives of the commission pounced on the suspects in Owerri, the capital, on Friday morning and whisked them away.

It should be recalled that some 30 suspected 'Yahoo Boys' were arrested by the anti-grant agency six days ago at the Spibat area of Owerri, according to a report by PUNCH.

An eyewitness disclosed that while some of the fraudsters were arrested, others escaped by jumping through the fence of the house they were discovered.

He witness said, “EFCC operatives on Friday morning stormed Aladinma extension area of Owerri and arrested ‘Yahoo boys’.

“They were more than 20 they picked up. They also recovered cars, phones, and laptops from their targets.

“Others, who were smart, jumped out of the windows and fled. It was a funny scenario this morning.

“This is the second time these people are storming Owerri in less than one week to arrest ‘Yahoo boys’.”











