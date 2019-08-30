Explosion Rocks NPDC Pipeline In Delta

File photo

Explosion has occurred on the Abura crude trunkline belonging to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company in Delta.

The incident happened on Friday at Otu-Jeremi communiy in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

A resident in the community, who asked not to be named, said that the explosion, which was accompanied by heavy fire, occurred at about 1:30pm.

He said, “The explosion has plunged the community into tension as residents living close to the facility scampered for safety."

Commissioner of Police in Delta, Adeyinka Adeleke, said, “NPDC are saying that it was a rupture and not fire, but my men have gone there to find out.”