FBI List: EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudster In Kwara

The EFCC made the announcement on Friday in Kwara through it's Twitter handle @officialEFCC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2019

Joseph Oyediran, a Nigerian wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States on suspicion of fraud linked to romance scams, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.


The tweet reads, "One of the Internet fraudsters wanted by the FBI, Joseph Oyediran, arrested by EFCC operatives in Ilorin, Kwara State. 


"Head, EFCC Ilorin Zonal Office, Isyaku Sharu, disclosed this at a press conference to give update on EFCC/FBI collaboration against Internet fraud.

