Gunmen Kill POS Operator In Ondo



A young lady, Nofisat Ibrahim, has been killed by some gunmen in Akure, Info State.

Ibrahim was killed on Wednesday at the Oke Ogba area of Akure South Local Government Area of the state around 7:30 pm.

Sahara Reporters gathered that the victim operated a 'Point Of Sale' outlet at the Oja Oba area of Akure before her death.

Aminat, a relation to Ibrahim, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Friday.

She said, "The three guys entered the shop where Nofisat transacts with her POS machine at Oke Ogba.

"They pretended as if they wanted to carry out a transaction and immediately pounced on her and strangulated her.

"In the process she managed to escape but they chased her to the point where she was shot to death."

The victim has since been buried according to Islamic rites while the case had been reported at the Fanibi Police Station in Akure.

Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident when contacted by Sahara Reporters.

He said, "I learnt that the incident happened on Wednesday and we have already started our investigations on it.

"I can assure the public and family members of the victim that we would arrest the perpetrators."

