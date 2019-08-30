Herder Remanded In Prison Custody For Allegedly Killing Farmer In Niger

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a herder, Mohammed Bello, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing a farmer pending legal advice.

Magistrate Mariam Kings declined to take his plea on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Kings directed the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

She adjourned the matter until September 26 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Aliyu Yakubu, in the charge sheet, charged Bello with three counts of criminal trespass, mischief and culpable homicide contrary to sections 348, 327 and 222 of the Penal Code law.

Yakubu alleged that the accused person was arrested in Rubochi Village in Lapai Local Government Area on August 2.

He alleged that the accused person deliberately guided his cattle into the farm of one Haruna Mohammed and destroyed his crops.

He said when cautioned, the accused person removed his cutlass and slashed Mohammed’s hand, leading to his death.