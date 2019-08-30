Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness

“Saro-Wiwa, who was chained in the legs and hands, was marched to the condemned cell which was directly opposite the gallows where he and others would be hanged. They met the five others who were already in the cell."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 30, 2019

 

An eyewitness, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who was a prisoner when the murdered environmental rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, was killed in 1995 by the dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, on Thursday, gave his account of how the late Ogoni leader and eight others were killed and buried.

Abdullahi, who was granted a state pardon last June by Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, told journalists, “I was in the cell one day in 1995 when they brought the late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (retd.), Senator Shehu Sani and Sanusi Mato. 

"Sani and Mato were transferred to Aba and Owerri prisons respectively on the following day but they left Yar’Adua in Port Harcourt."

“One day in 1995," he continued, "soldiers brought Saro-Wiwa and three others from the military barracks and chased away everybody who was not a prisoner.

“Saro-Wiwa, who was chained in the legs and hands, was marched to the condemned cell which was directly opposite the gallows where he and others would be hanged. They met the five others who were already in the cell."

Explaining further what happened, Abdullahi said, “One Major Obi, who led the operation, made sure that no warder witnessed the execution. They serviced the gallows which could execute two people at a time. The attorney-general of Rivers State then came with a file which contained the charges preferred against the Ogoni leaders.

“The AG went straight to their cell and read the charges to them and went back. One of them, a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, was crying, lamenting that his wife had just given birth to a new baby and that he was observing a dry fast on that day.

“Saro-Wiwa maintained that he did not ask anybody to kill anyone but that the federal military government just wanted to kill him. He then said there would never be peace in Ogoni land forever because of the innocent souls that Abacha wanted to sacrifice. After this, the soldiers marched him to the gallows."

After their execution, Abdullahi said of Saro-Wiwa, “They brought out his corpse and put him in a slab and they invited a medical doctor who certified him dead. They called four of us to take his corpse.

“That was how they executed them one after the other. One of them was even calling the name of Jesus until he was pushed to the gallows.

“After the execution, Major Obi collected the films of the hanging from the photographer and the tape from the video man and asked us to put all the corpses inside a tipper which was used to covey them and four of us to the bush where they were buried.

“The soldiers then poured acid on Saro-Wiwa and others when we got to the place called Bolokiri and their bodies melted instantly inside a single pit where they put all of them.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Taking Nigeria Off World's Powerful Table –Moghalu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics South-South Governors Vow To Confront Buhari Over NDDC Appointments
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics We’re In Trouble, Galadima Says As He Accuses Buhari Of ‘Caging’ Judiciary, NASS
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Has 3 Types Of Herdsmen, Says Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Will Fizzle Out With Igbo President in 2023, Ohaneze Youth Council Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Taking Nigeria Off World's Powerful Table –Moghalu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EXTRA: Four Things that Happened During Kalu’s Criminal Trial
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics South-South Governors Vow To Confront Buhari Over NDDC Appointments
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-Bolt Driver Narrates Encounter With Armed Robbers In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Goodluck Jonathan Is Not An Igbo Hero, He Is A Phenakistoscope By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics We’re In Trouble, Galadima Says As He Accuses Buhari Of ‘Caging’ Judiciary, NASS
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghana Seeks To Extradite Nigerian Kidnap Suspect
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Construction On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway To Be Completed December 15
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Condemnation Trails Appointment Of Bashir Magashi As Defence Minister Despite 2006 Involvement In $550, 000 Theft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Update: Twitter Apologises, Unblocks Aisha Yesufu’s Account
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Takes Delivery Of Calibration Aircraft
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad