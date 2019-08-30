Yahaya Bello Wins Kogi APC Governorship Ticket

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 16 governorship election.

Bello emerged winner by polling 3,369 votes to beat eight other aspirants who contested the governorship primaries conducted by the APC in Lokoja.

Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, who was the chairman of the electoral panel that conducted the process, said Babatunde Irukera came second with 109 votes while Hassan Bewa came third with 44 votes.

According to him, Yahaya Audu got 10 votes while Sani Abdulahi polled seven votes and Abubakar Bashir got three votes.

Badaru added that Mrs. Blessing Ekele, Mrs Hadiza Ibrahim, Yakubu Mohammed and Danlami Mohammed did not get any votes.

According to the Jigawa governor, 3,596 accredited delegates voted during the primaries out of which 54 votes were declared invalid.