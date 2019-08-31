Address Issues Raised By Sowore And Not Detain Him, Falz Tells Buhari

Hip hop artiste, Folarin Falana better known as Falz, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find viable solutions to the nation's problems as pointed out by pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, rather than keeping him in detention.

The musician, who is the son of popular rights lawyer, Femi Falana, made the call in a video tagged #BetterChallenge and posted on his Instagram page on Saturday.

Falz said Buhari’s government was turning a blind eye to hunger and Nigeria's position as the poverty capital of the world.

According to him, there was nothing Sowore had said about these issues that are not true.

Speaking further, Falz wondered why a senator caught on camera assaulting a woman still participates in legislative proceedings at the National Assembly.

He also questioned why the Nigerian passport has no value and why government was not proffering solutions to end cybercrime in the country.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 by operatives of the Department of State Services for calling on Nigerians to pour out to the streets and demand a better country.

Despite growing calls for his release, Buhari’s government has continued to keep him in detention, breaching his fundamental human rights in the process.