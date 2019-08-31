Address Issues Raised By Sowore And Not Detain Him, Falz Tells Buhari

Falz said Buhari’s government was turning a blind eye to hunger and Nigeria's position as the poverty capital of the world.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2019

 

Hip hop artiste, Folarin Falana better known as Falz, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find viable solutions to the nation's problems as pointed out by pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, rather than keeping him in detention.

The musician, who is the son of popular rights lawyer, Femi Falana, made the call in a video tagged #BetterChallenge and posted on his Instagram page on Saturday.

Falz said Buhari’s government was turning a blind eye to hunger and Nigeria's position as the poverty capital of the world.

According to him, there was nothing Sowore had said about these issues that are not true.

Speaking further, Falz wondered why a senator caught on camera assaulting a woman still participates in legislative proceedings at the National Assembly.

He also questioned why the Nigerian passport has no value and why government was not proffering solutions to end cybercrime in the country.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 by operatives of the Department of State Services for calling on Nigerians to pour out to the streets and demand a better country.

Despite growing calls for his release, Buhari’s government has continued to keep him in detention, breaching his fundamental human rights in the process.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Topless Women Protest Sowore's Detention
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria Has Returned To Dictatorship -RULAAC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM $9.6bn: Civil Society Groups To Protest At British, Irish Embassies Over Court Judgement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Storm Country's South Africa High Commission In Pretoria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: 21 Days After Arrest, Olawale Adebayo Still In DSS Custody
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Topless Women Protest Sowore's Detention
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics One Person Nearly Broke My Head In Ekiti — Fayose
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News 29-Year-Old Mother Of Four Dies After Abortion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria Has Returned To Dictatorship -RULAAC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Electronic Transmission Of Results Used In 2019 Election Just For Testing -INEC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill POS Operator In Ondo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics One Person Killed In APC Supporters' Infighting, Clash
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI List: EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudster In Kwara
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmaker Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident: 6 Killed, 24 Other Casualties Rescued
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad