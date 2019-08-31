Birds Ravage Farms In Adamawa

Guyuk, Shelleng, Numan, Lamurde, Demsa, Yola North and Girei local government areas are the worst affected, according to the official.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2019

 

A swarm of rampaging quelea birds have attacked farms in seven local government areas of Adamawa State, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Felicia Nzomisaki, has said.

Nzomisaki made the revelation on Friday in Yola, the state capital, adding that “farm crops face serious danger as the harvest season inches closer”.

She however, disclosed that government had dispatched an intervention known as ‘Wet Season Aerial Control of Quelea Birds’ to tackle the problem.

She said, “The Federal Government has responded to our cry on quelea birds destroying farmlands by deploying aerial spray.

“This has become inevitable because quelea birds are trans-boundary in nature and can fly thousands of kilometres unhindered.”

Governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri, advised residents in affected communities not to eat the killed quelea birds because they had become poisonous. 

