Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 8 Soldiers, 5 Missing In Ambush

Boko Haram terrorists have ambushed a military convoy along the Maiduguri/ Monguno highway, and reportedly killed at least eight soldiers, carting away weapons belonging to the Nigerian Army, a security source said.

The incident happened at Gasarwa village, some distance to Gajiram in Nganzai LGA of Borno State at about 10 am, Daily Trust reports.

Four military vehicles were burned.

According to the source, five soldiers were missing after the heavy gun battle.

“They were ambushed around the Gasarwa general area on Gajiram-Monguno road, the troops were from Monguno heading to Maiduguri before the incident happened. So far, eight soldiers have been confirmed dead and five are missing.

“The insurgents engaged the troops with Rocket-Propelled Grenades and small arms. Before the arrival of our troops from Monguno and the air support, the Boko Haram members had withdrawn with lots of weapons. They burned three gun trucks belonging to the army,” Daily Trust quoted the security source as saying.

The source revealed that the remains of the dead soldiers were taken to Sector 3 headquarters in Monguno.

Sector 3 Commander, Maj. Gen. Bulama Biu, and some troops visited the ambush scene on a search-and-rescue mission.

A movement restriction order from Monguno to Maiduguri was imposed as passengers going to Maiduguri by road were stranded.