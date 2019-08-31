BREAKING: Police Seal Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party

The police in Lagos has sealed the venue where a birthday party was to be held for popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye widely known as Bobrisky.

Bobrisky, who clocked 28 on Saturday, had slated the celebration for two locations in Lagos with one to hold and another for Sunday.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said that they acted on intelligence to seal the venues of the birthday party at Pearls Gardens in Lekki Phase 1 and Paradise Boat Club, Victoria Island where another one was scheduled to hold on Sunday.

Elkana said, “The operation is currently ongoing. It is true that we have sealed up the venue of the party based on some intelligence.

“Considering the pedigree of the celebrant, the event may likely cause a breach of public peace and it is expected that no immoral display should be allowed.

“To augment security at each of the venues, ACPOL Area ‘A’ Lion Building/SUPOL Victoria Island mobilise 50 men to provide security at Club DNA, No 76 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, opposite Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island and Paradise Boat Club, plot 8, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island.”