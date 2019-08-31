Buhari, A Colossal Failure, Says Activist Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu

Rights activist and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the worse person to occupy leadership position in Nigeria.

Describing him as a "colossal failure", Yesufu said no amount of sycophancy around the President will change his lack of leadership capacity.

In a tweet on Saturday, she said, “Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari is colossal failure and no amount of sycophancy will take that away.

“He is becoming the worst man that ever occupied the seat of leadership in Nigeria.

“As Commander-in-Chief, he gives failure a new meaning. His state isn't secured let alone the nation!”