Buhari, A Colossal Failure, Says Activist Aisha Yesufu

Describing him as a "colossal failure", Yesufu said no amount of sycophancy around the President will change his lack of leadership capacity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2019

Aisha Yesufu

 

Rights activist and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the worse person to occupy leadership position in Nigeria.

Describing him as a "colossal failure", Yesufu said no amount of sycophancy around the President will change his lack of leadership capacity.

In a tweet on Saturday, she said, “Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari is colossal failure and no amount of sycophancy will take that away.

“He is becoming the worst man that ever occupied the seat of leadership in Nigeria.

“As Commander-in-Chief, he gives failure a new meaning. His state isn't secured let alone the nation!”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics One Person Nearly Broke My Head In Ekiti — Fayose
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Topless Women Protest Sowore's Detention
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Electronic Transmission Of Results Used In 2019 Election Just For Testing -INEC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics One Person Killed In APC Supporters' Infighting, Clash
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics One Person Nearly Broke My Head In Ekiti — Fayose
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Topless Women Protest Sowore's Detention
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Electronic Transmission Of Results Used In 2019 Election Just For Testing -INEC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News 29-Year-Old Mother Of Four Dies After Abortion
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME US Jails Woman Who Stole $200,000 To Pay Nigerian Fraudster
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident: 6 Killed, 24 Other Casualties Rescued
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics One Person Killed In APC Supporters' Infighting, Clash
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill POS Operator In Ondo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI List: EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudster In Kwara
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria Has Returned To Dictatorship -RULAAC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad