Election Tribunal: AAC Hails Awara's Triumph At Appeal Court

The African Action Congress has applauded the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for vindicating its governorship candidate during the 2019 elections, Biokpomabo Awara, for reinstating his petition at the elections petition tribunal that was dismissed by another court.

The court ruling also granted Awara autonomy to select his own legal counsel.

Deputy National Secretary of the AAC, Joshua Adeoye, in a statement on Saturday, said, “Awara’s election petition against the rigging of the Rivers gubernatorial elections by the Peoples Democratic Party through Governor Nyesom Wike, had been sabotaged by Leonard Nzenwa when he fraudulently used the courts to assume the role of Acting Chairman of the AAC.

“Nzenwa, acting out Wike’s script, ordered the withdrawal of Awara’s petition and the withdrawal of his lawyers from the case.

“His brazen and shameless alliance with Wike made it clear that he was a paid stooge of the Rivers governor sent on a mission to destroy the AAC and prevent the good people of the state from having their votes respected and counted.

“As a result of Nzenwa’s actions, Awara’s petition was thrown out but this latest ruling undoes that grave injustice.

“Nzenwa and his paymaster, Wike, underestimated the grit, determination and resilience of Awara and AAC party faithful.

“Undeterred, Awara soldiered on with his appeal. His tribunal petition has been duly reinstated and the court have granted him the authority to discharge of the treacherous lawyer foisted on the case by Nzenwa.

“Regardless of the direction of Awara’s petition, the truth has won and the people of Rivers State are a step closer to a free and fair electoral ruling.”