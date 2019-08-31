Ganduje Vows To Sue Wike Over Alleged Demolition Of Mosque

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that his administration would take legal action against Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for the alleged demolition of Rainbow Town Central Mosque in Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, the capital.

Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje, Abba Anwar, in a statement, described the incident as a sad story and promised to take all necessary lawful action against the Rivers State Government.

The latest twist comes shortly after former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekerau, lambasted Wike for the demolition of the mosque, according to a report by PUNCH.

The statement reads, “We received this information with high degree of shock. And I am assuring the general public that all necessary action against this demolition will be taken through appropriate authorities.

“As government, we have started touching appropriate quarters against the demolition.

“Kano State is known for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians, we should therefore improve on that and remain calm and peaceful. People should live peacefully with one another.”

In his reaction, Wike described news of the demolition of a mosque in Rivers by his administration as false.