IPOB Threat: Count Us Out Of Operation Python Dance, Say South East Governors

Governors of Nigeria’s South-East states have said that they know nothing about the Army’s Operation Python Dance in the region.

The military campaign, which was used to clampdown on the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra and eventually led to its proscription by the government, led to the deaths of many members of the group headed by Nnamdi Kanu.

As a result of the incident, IPOB vowed to attack all top ranking government officials including South-East politicians suspected to have supported the military exercise that stifled their activities in the region.

Speaking with journalist after a meeting of stakeholders from the South-East, Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, explained that he and his colleagues never invited the military to the region for Operation Python Dance.

He said, “South-East governors never invited the Army nor were South-East governors informed of any of their operations on Python Dance until the operations started in the states.

“South-East governors would like to write to Mr President to request for a meeting with him and all the security chiefs to douse tension in the region.”

Recall that members of IPOB had attacked former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremburg, Germany, on August 17 during an event to celebrate New Yam Festival.

The organisation went further to say that it would continue to attack politicians from the region suspected to be against its activities.

The threat by the group has since sent shivers down the spines of politicians from the region with many allegedly cancelling overseas trips for fear of being humiliated by IPOB members.