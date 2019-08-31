Negotiation For Leah Sharibu’s Release Ongoing, Says Government

“Lines of communications remain open with the kidnappers, ISWAP, to secure the release of Leah Sharibu."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2019

Leah Sharibu TheCable

 

The Nigerian Government has said that it is working hard to secure the release of Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram captivity.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the government dismissed insinuations that Sharibu had been killed by the terrorist organisation.

According to Shehu, the government would not give up on securing the freedom of the schoolgirl from Dapchi, Yobe State, who was abducted alongside others when the insurgents invaded their community.

He stated, “Instead of giving up, the government is carrying forward processes that should hopefully yield her release by her captors.

“Lines of communications remain open with the kidnappers, ISWAP, to secure the release of Leah Sharibu.

“Contrary to false reports, she is alive – given assurances from our security agencies – and the government is committed to her safe return, as well as all other hostages to their families.”

SaharaReporters, New York

