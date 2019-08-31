Nigerian Government Sends Relief Materials To Flood Victims In Mozambique

“The airlift missions, which were conducted for the National Emergency Management Agency, conveyed critical relief materials such as drugs, medical supplies and treated mosquito nets donated by Nigeria to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2019

 

The Nigerian Air Force has said that it has completed the airlifting of relief materials to Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this was to further assist victims of the massive flooding that affected some communities in the two countries in April.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the airlift missions were conducted for the National Emergency Management Agency.

He said, “The airlift missions, which were conducted for the National Emergency Management Agency, conveyed critical relief materials such as drugs, medical supplies and treated mosquito nets donated by Nigeria to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims.

“The airlift missions were executed in furtherance of the NAF’s constitutional roles of projecting air power beyond the shores of the country as well as providing military aid to civil authority.”

Speaking further, Daramola said the NAF aircrew and NEMA officials handed over the items to officials from the Nigeria High Commission in the two countries for onward delivery to their host governments.
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

