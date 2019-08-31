One Person Killed In APC Supporters' Infighting, Clash



A clash between rival chairmanship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November local government election in Niger State left one person dead and many injured.

According to Daily Trust, the incident occurred along the Minna-Bida road on Thursday after the aspirants collected their nomination forms to contest the chairmanship poll for Katcha LGA.



The victim identified as Abubakar Nda-Bida was said to be a supporter of Alhaji Danjuma Emindachi, one of the aspirants.



Witnesses told Daily Trust that supporters of the other aspirant whose name was given as Alhaji Musa Ishyaku and those of Emindachi ran into each other at the river Gbako bridge where the incident occurred.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Jibrin Imam, confirmed the story, describing the incident as “a criminal matter”.

"It is a criminal issue, our party is not involved, the police are handling the matter,” Jibrin Imam said.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, also confirmed the incident, saying, “One person is in our custody in connection with the incident”.

