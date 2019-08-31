One Person Killed In APC Supporters' Infighting, Clash

The incident occurred along the Minna-Bida road on Thursday after the aspirants collected their nomination forms to contest the chairmanship poll for Katcha LGA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2019


A clash between rival chairmanship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November local government election in Niger State left one person dead and many injured.

According to Daily Trust, the incident occurred along the Minna-Bida road on Thursday after the aspirants collected their nomination forms to contest the chairmanship poll for Katcha LGA.

The victim identified as Abubakar Nda-Bida was said to be a supporter of Alhaji Danjuma Emindachi, one of the aspirants.

Witnesses told Daily Trust that supporters of the other aspirant whose name was given as Alhaji Musa Ishyaku and those of Emindachi ran into each other at the river Gbako bridge where the incident occurred. 

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Jibrin Imam, confirmed the story, describing the incident as “a criminal matter”. 

"It is a criminal issue, our party is not involved, the police are handling the matter,” Jibrin Imam said. 

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, also confirmed the incident, saying, “One person is in our custody in connection with the incident”.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Topless Women Protest Sowore's Detention
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmaker Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption How Former President Jonathan's Aide Floored EFCC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics You Overthrew Shagari, So Free Sowore, Comedian I Go Die Tells Buhari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics South-South Governors Vow To Confront Buhari Over NDDC Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Topless Women Protest Sowore's Detention
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI List: EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudster In Kwara
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmaker Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogoni 9: Saro-Wiwa, Others Buried In One Pit, Corpses Dissolved By Acid, Says Ibrahim Abdullahi, An Eyewitness
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill POS Operator In Ondo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Visa: Reciprocity Fee Remains Pending Communications From Nigeria, Says US
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigeria Has Returned To Dictatorship -RULAAC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Respect Status Quo On Yari’s Assets, Court Orders AGF, EFCC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Are Nigerians Scared Of The Rainbow? By Vweta Chadwick
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Jobs Police Recruitment Exercise Put On Hold By PSC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption How Former President Jonathan's Aide Floored EFCC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics You Overthrew Shagari, So Free Sowore, Comedian I Go Die Tells Buhari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad