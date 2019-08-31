One Person Nearly Broke My Head In Ekiti — Fayose

A former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, says his head was nearly broken in an attempted attack on him on as he left the House of Assembly in Ado Ekiti.

Fayose said, “It was on our way from the assembly that some people trailed us in a pick-up purposely to attack us. We managed to escape. In short, one of them nearly broke my head.”

The former governor, who said he came to honour the Assembly’s invitation because “a clear conscience fears no accusation”, said, “When I got to the Assembly, they said they were not ready and that they would inform me when they were ready. As a matter of fact, since they accused me of financial misappropriation, they were supposed to be ready.”

The Ekiti state parliament had summoned Fayose; a former speaker of the house, Kola Oluwawole; a former chair of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Dapo Olagunju; a former commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Kola Kolade; and the 16 local government chairmen elected during Fayose’s tenure over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

The former governor said to journalists, “I got this by noon yesterday (Thursday) and I called the speaker to confirm whether it was true and he confirmed it. You know my style. When the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) wanted m

“So, I have come to the House of Assembly to tell them I’m available for their questions. I drove down from Lagos to tell them that there was no hiding place for some of us, so. I am here and ready to give an account of my stewardship.

“I will not follow the multitude to sin. I want to believe that selective justice will not help our country.

“I have condemned anyone who says that in Nigeria, when you come to the All Progressives Congress, then you become a saint. I am telling you, I will never become a member of the APC. I will never defect

“If I wanted a soft-landing against my party, against my candidate, that would have happened in the past. I stood my ground during the elections. So, that is impossible.”

Spokesperson for Ekiti speaker, Tai Oguntayo, said in a statement, “After the resolution of the assembly at the plenary on Thursday inviting the former governor to appear before the house, he called the speaker to confirm if the report was true.

“The speaker confirmed to Mr. Fayose that it was true and that was the end of the discussion.

“When Mr Fayose announced his readiness to the speaker, he was told to go back and await the official invitation letter from the House of Assembly.

“The former governor was accorded his due respect on arrival at the House of Assembly, being a former first citizen of the state.”