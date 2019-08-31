South Africa: Four Policemen Arrested Over Killing Of Nigerian



Following the recent killing of Pius Abiaziem, a Nigerian businessman in South Africa, four policemen have been arrested.

A spokesperson for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Gabriel Odu, disclosed in a statement.

In reaction to the arrest, the Chair of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, urged the South African police to expedite action on the matter.

Dabiri also called for a speed trial of the four policemen and others arrested for various offences committed against Nigerians in South Africa.

Abiaziem was killed in Eastern Cape last week allegedly by four South African policemen who were interrogating him in his house.

