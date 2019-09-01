40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert

A security expert, Jackson Ojo, has accused police deployed in some

sections of the Benin-Ore Expressway of conniving with hoodlums to

attack motorists and passengers on the road.



Ojo, a fellow of the International Institute of Professional

Securities, told Punch.



The road came into the spotlight following the killing of Mrs. Funke

Olakunri, daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in

the Ondo State section of the highway in July.



Ojo, a frequent traveller on the highway, said what he observed on

some occasions and the information he got from traders and villagers

on the road made him conclude that some of the police connived with

the hoodlums on the road.



He said, “I travel regularly on the Benin-Ore Expressway and I passed

through the road again last week. The policemen at a checkpoint at

Akinjagunla were not wearing uniforms, nothing to identify them as

policemen and they did not go there with any police van and they did

not carry arms.



“I stopped at Ore and I interviewed some hawkers and residents in some

of the villages on the road.



“Traders even said that if policemen were coming to that area known

for crime to combat criminals, they should be armed and have the

equipment to do the job. They said these policemen deployed on the

road would just come without wearing a uniform and that they would

stay at a particular spot. They normally stay at a spot at

Akinjagunla along the expressway. They usually do not use police vans

or anything that can be used to identify them.



“I learnt that Ondo State asked the army to take over in the area but

the police have refused to leave the road. I interviewed more than 40

persons to get to know what was really happening. They all accused

police of conniving with the hoodlums. They said police would usually

leave the spot shortly before hoodlums would strike and dispossess

innocent people of their belongings on the road.



“I am urging the federal government to act fast and remove police from

that side. They should deploy soldiers there and police should come

only when normalcy has been restored.”



But the Ondo State Police Command debunked the allegation that its

men were conniving with hoodlums to perpetrate a crime on the

expressway.



A spokesperson for the command, Femi Joseph, told Punch, “It is either

the person saying our men are conniving with the criminals is being

mischievous or trying to satisfy his paymasters.



“In the first place, has the person ever passed through that highway

in recent times to see how our men have restored normalcy to that

area. Or is he just an armchair critic, who will never see anything

good in whatever the police do?



“If he has found any of our officers engaged in any infraction, has

he made any attempt to report them either to the command or Abuja? I

regard such a sensitive statement from him as the ranting of a

debased mind and frustrated paid agent that is devoid of any scintilla

of truth.”