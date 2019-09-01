Bayelsa Election: I'm Not Desperate To Become Governor –Alaibe

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa, Timi Alaibe, has said that he is not desperate to become the governor of the state.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the capital, Alaibe said that his decision to contest for the position was borne out of his love for the people of Bayelsa.

According to him, he would not subscribe to any form of violence by any person just to get to power.

Governorship election in the state comes up on September 3.

He said, “I am not a desperate politician against what some people think. I have stepped down for various persons in the past just to avoid violence.

“I don’t have anything to gain if the blood of any Bayelsan is lost for me to become governor.

“I have been a victim of such circumstances where I was attacked. I preach non-violence and insist on non-violence with everybody working with me.

“I tell them not to carry guns to make me governor. I am not interested in that. I am interested in a free, fair and transparent process that would enable a leader emerge.

“Whoever emerges as governor, I don’t have a choice than to support such a person because I see myself on a mission to resolve a problem.”



