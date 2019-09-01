Bayelsa Election: I'm Not Desperate To Become Governor –Alaibe

According to him, he would not subscribe to any form of violence by any person just to get to power.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2019

 

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa, Timi Alaibe, has said that he is not desperate to become the governor of the state.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the capital, Alaibe said that his decision to contest for the position was borne out of his love for the people of Bayelsa.

According to him, he would not subscribe to any form of violence by any person just to get to power.

Governorship election in the state comes up on September 3.

He said, “I am not a desperate politician against what some people think. I have stepped down for various persons in the past just to avoid violence.

“I don’t have anything to gain if the blood of any Bayelsan is lost for me to become governor.

“I have been a victim of such circumstances where I was attacked. I preach non-violence and insist on non-violence with everybody working with me.

“I tell them not to carry guns to make me governor. I am not interested in that. I am interested in a free, fair and transparent process that would enable a leader emerge.

“Whoever emerges as governor, I don’t have a choice than to support such a person because I see myself on a mission to resolve a problem.”


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military IPOB Threat: Count Us Out Of Operation Python Dance, Say South East Governors
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, A Colossal Failure, Says Activist Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Islam Ganduje Vows To Sue Wike Over Alleged Demolition Of Mosque
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nationwide Protests As Boris Johnson Suspends UK Parliament
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military IPOB Threat: Count Us Out Of Operation Python Dance, Say South East Governors
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, A Colossal Failure, Says Activist Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Islam Ganduje Vows To Sue Wike Over Alleged Demolition Of Mosque
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME US Jails Woman Who Stole $200,000 To Pay Nigerian Fraudster
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nationwide Protests As Boris Johnson Suspends UK Parliament
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Address Issues Raised By Sowore And Not Detain Him, Falz Tells Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics One Person Nearly Broke My Head In Ekiti — Fayose
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Negotiation For Leah Sharibu’s Release Ongoing, Says Government
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Election Tribunal: AAC Hails Awara's Triumph At Appeal Court
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad