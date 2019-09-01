Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi

In the build up to the 2019 general elections, Zakari's biological relationship with the President came under public scrutiny after sources revealed they were related.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2019

 

Farooq Kperogi, an activist, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism in the appointment of key figures in his administration.

Kperogi in a tweet on Sunday said that Buhari appointed Ahmed Zakari, son of controversial head of election collation, Amina Zakari as special adviser on infrastructure as well as Suleiman Adamu, as Minister of Water Resources.

In the build up to the 2019 general elections, Zakari's biological relationship with the President came under public scrutiny after sources revealed they were related.

Zakari went on to head the collation of the 2019 general elections.

Kperogi alleged that the appointments were made by Buhari to thank Zakari for her role in manipulating the elections.

He said, “Buhari’s new Special Assistant on infrastructure is INEC’s Amina Zakari’s son.

“When people objected to the appointment of Zakari as head of INEC’s committee that would be in charge of the secretariat for collation of results of the last presidential election, both the presidency and Zakari lied that Buhari and Zakari had no family relationship until I exposed this in January 5, 2019.

“Well, many people don’t seem to notice that Buhari has compensated Zakari for helping him to rig the 2019 election.

“As I pointed out in January 5, 2019, at some point in his youth, Buhari, who lost his father at a young age, came under the guardianship of Zakari’s father, the late Alhaji Hussaini Adamu.

“Buhari continues to nurture his relationship with the Hussaini Adamu family.

“The appointment of Zakari’s son to an utterly purposeless position isn’t just a reward for her help in perpetrating unexampled electoral fraud on Buhari’s behalf, it’s also a continuation of Buhari’s bald-faced nepotism.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, A Colossal Failure, Says Activist Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nationwide Protests As Boris Johnson Suspends UK Parliament
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Niger Delta NDDC Board: Niger Delta Youths Attack Governors Over Dissolution Call
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, A Colossal Failure, Says Activist Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nationwide Protests As Boris Johnson Suspends UK Parliament
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Chibok
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Niger Delta NDDC Board: Niger Delta Youths Attack Governors Over Dissolution Call
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military IPOB Threat: Count Us Out Of Operation Python Dance, Say South East Governors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Justices Taiwo Taiwo And Nkweonye Maha And Their Kangaroo Courts: Disgrace To The Bench By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Passengers Groan As Abuja Train Delays For 2 Hours
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad