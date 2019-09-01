Katsina Emir Calls For Special Prayers As Buhari Fails To Save Own State From Violence, Banditry

As more communities in Katsina State come under attack by bandits, the

Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir, has directed his subjects to

embark on special prayers for God’s intervention.



Kabir stated this on Friday in Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhari's

home state, while speaking with Islamic clerics.



“As from today, all citizens of Katsina Emirate should embark on

special prayers against the activities of bandits and cattle rustlers.



“As Muslims, we should embark on aggressive prayers for Allah’s

intervention to end this menace.



“The bandits have killed my people and kidnapped women and children.



“We have no option than to resort to prayers; Islam teaches that

prayer is the only weapon against calamities.



“We all must pray. Our special prayers will surely assist the security

agents in their operations against the bandits,” he stated.



Kabir, however, commended the Katsina government for giving logistic

support to the security agents to tackle the bandits.