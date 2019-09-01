Katsina Emir Calls For Special Prayers As Buhari Fails To Save Own State From Violence, Banditry

“The bandits have killed my people and kidnapped women and children."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2019

 

As more communities in Katsina State come under attack by bandits, the
Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir, has directed his subjects to
embark on special prayers for God’s intervention.

Kabir stated this on Friday in Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhari's
home state, while speaking with Islamic clerics.

“As from today, all citizens of Katsina Emirate should embark on
special prayers against the activities of bandits and cattle rustlers.

“As Muslims, we should embark on aggressive prayers for Allah’s
intervention to end this menace.

“The bandits have killed my people and kidnapped women and children.

“We have no option than to resort to prayers; Islam teaches that
prayer is the only weapon against calamities.

“We all must pray. Our special prayers will surely assist the security
agents in their operations against the bandits,” he stated.

Kabir, however, commended the Katsina government for giving logistic
support to the security agents to tackle the bandits.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Islam Ganduje Vows To Sue Wike Over Alleged Demolition Of Mosque
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military IPOB Threat: Count Us Out Of Operation Python Dance, Say South East Governors
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, A Colossal Failure, Says Activist Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Election Tribunal: AAC Hails Awara's Triumph At Appeal Court
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Ganduje Vows To Sue Wike Over Alleged Demolition Of Mosque
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military IPOB Threat: Count Us Out Of Operation Python Dance, Say South East Governors
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, A Colossal Failure, Says Activist Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME US Jails Woman Who Stole $200,000 To Pay Nigerian Fraudster
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Address Issues Raised By Sowore And Not Detain Him, Falz Tells Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Election Tribunal: AAC Hails Awara's Triumph At Appeal Court
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics One Person Nearly Broke My Head In Ekiti — Fayose
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Electronic Transmission Of Results Used In 2019 Election Just For Testing -INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Negotiation For Leah Sharibu’s Release Ongoing, Says Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad